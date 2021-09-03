Odessa motorcyclist killed in 4 vehicle crash, one other rider injured

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Troopers with the Texas Department of Public safety are investigating a crash that killed an Odessa motorcyclist and left one other rider injured.

According to a release, around 2:15 a.m. on August 29, troopers were called to 3306 West State Loop 338 about a crash involving a truck and three motorcycles. Investigators say the driver of a 2015 Ford F-350 truck was heading north on the loop behind three motorcyclists. DPS says the driver of the truck failed to control his speed and hit the three riders.

Stephen Cortez, 50, of Odessa, was killed in the crash. Another rider, Hector Acosta Jr., 47, also of Odessa, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. The third cyclist, and the driver of the truck were not injured in the crash.

DPS says the investigation into the crash is on-going.