ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago.

Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit and killed in his car by a drunk driver on loop 338 in Odessa. She said it’s because of that, that she has made it her mission to try and stop drunk driving with the hopes of saving lives.

“I just don’t want to have another family, especially another mother, to go through the pain that I go basically on a daily basis, especially during the holidays,” said Villanueva.

She said she has been heartbroken since the news was broken to her that her child was killed by a drunk driver.

Now, almost six years later, she has put all her efforts into using her sons story to spread awareness of drunk driving, especially during the holidays.

Villanueva said, “I want to be able to go out there and spread awareness, in hopes that, making sure that another mother doesn’t go through this.”

Janie said she helped create a program in Odessa, with the help of Medical Center Hospital that uses stories like Miguel’s to hopefully save at least one life.

She said the program has presentations once a month to help educate the teens in West Texas.

Sergeant Steven Blanco with DPS said a programs like this one helps reduce the amount of drunk driving accidents in the Permian Basin.

He said, “The education programs, they have made a huge difference and helped with intoxicated driving, not only with our teenagers, but with our adults, bringing that awareness to the public.”

Sergeant Blanco said that in just this last month, there have been 17 deadly crashes in the Midland-Odessa area alone, and that while there is always an increase in drunk driving, the main cause has been distracted driving.

Blanco said no matter the circumstance or the time of year, always be aware.

He stressed, “The biggest thing we can do out here in the Permian Basin, I believe, is to drive defensively, to always leave yourself an out.”

Villanueva added that this message needs to continue being spread, so no one else has to experience a loss like hers.

“We need the community to get together and help us on on spreading the awareness of that. Because I hurt when I hear that someone has lost a loved one because of a drunk driver,” emphasized Villanueva.

You can find more information about the programs in the attached file above.