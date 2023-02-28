ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local mother says she didn’t have plans of becoming a singer, but things changed. Erica Lane is an independent recording artist who is making a name for herself with the big leagues.

“I’ve been singing since I was very little, but I never wanted to be a singer until I was like 11 or 12,” said Lane.

Lane said around that time something just clicked and now, years later she spends her time singing with family and playing with her son.

Not only that, but she also loves decorating her home for Christmas that she says will be kept up almost all year long.

“It’s Christmas every time of the year,” she said.

In between all that, she has made a name for herself as an independent recording artist and made it on music charts that many dream of.

“My producer loved it, everybody loved it, my sponsor, so we went with that one and it got on the Billboard Charts,” said Lane.

She’s talking about her recent single ‘The Friendly Beasts’ that reached number 37 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart during last year’s holiday season.

“I never thought I would record that song [and] as a kid I never thought I would actually release that song,” Lane said. “So, when I was making a list of what I was putting on my Christmas album because that’s what I am putting out in 2023, that was one of the songs I chose to be on it [and] it’s just an old English tune that has just been covered by different artists over time.”

In 2017, her single ‘Wake’ made it to the top 40 Billboard Adult Contemporary, mainstream pop indicator and new music weekly indie charts.

Then in 2019, Lane and her sister Ashley, when the duo were also known as ‘Ley Sorelle’ live-recorded the song ‘Lord of the Dance’ and that one also made it to the Billboard Charts.

During this interview, we asked Lane why it’s so awesome to get on the Billboard Chart.

“Um, I don’t know, I think the Billboard Charts have this reputation for that being the goal, but I’ve also gotten on media charts, new music weekly chart, and other charts which were pretty significant as well, but I mean, I’ve heard about the Billboard Charts all my life,” said Lane.

Originally from a Texas town named Crowell, which is a city in Foard County, Lane said growing up, there wasn’t much opportunity for her to perform.

“I graduated with 26 people in my class , we did not have a choir or anything like that, but we did have a band,” she said.

Lane said one day, the high school’s band director suggested she try out for a group called the ‘All Region Choir.’

“I didn’t have any real formal training, so he found all the materials for me,” said Lane. “My mom was my sponsor and I ended up making the first cut … made the next, then the next and finally I got to state.”

She then went on to graduate from Texas Tech University majoring in music education, toured and performed at events with well-known celebrities including Jon Voight appeared in commercials and radio shows, competed in pageants and so much more.

“I won a few titles like Ms. Lubbock, and then right out of college I won Ms. Houston [and] so I got to participate in Ms. Texas a few times and that really opened up a lot of communication,” she said.

With a lot of hard work and dedication, Lane has built an extensive resume and most of all nurtured friendships with other local musicians throughout the years.

“She really cares about her family, she really cares about her friends, I’m very honored to be considered one of her friends,” said UTPB Percussion Studies Director Tim Feerst. “[She’s] always checking in on us, not only on the music side of things but also away from the stage, away from the venue, away from the concert hall.”

Not only is Feerst her good friend, but he was also Lane’s drummer in her Billboard hit single ‘The Friendly Beasts.’

“I have something that’s on the Billboard, what’s going on here?” he said. “So, it was really an amazing feeling to know I was a part of something that was not only reaching a wide audience, but also artistically proud of.”

They both agree that there’s something magical when artists come together and bring a vision to life.

“When Erica set out to record ‘The Friendly Beasts,’ we didn’t record it to put it on the Billboard Charts, we recorded it to share it as with many people that wanted to listen to it,” said Feerst.

They also hope others will give present and future creatives a chance to bloom.

“Love people for where they are at and who they are, don’t judge them because as creatives we are severely judged, people just do that by nature, but if we show them kindness, if we show them patience and appreciate them for what they are doing to society and others around them, then that might come back to us in a better way,“ said Lane.

Lane said if she could go back in time and do something different, she would have gotten a day job and suggests other up and coming artists do the same to relieve some stress. Especially, when it comes to the paying bills. She currently works as a worship leader at a Midland church, and you can still catch her performing at local venues.

She also mentioned that she plans to do some touring.

You can find her music and more about her journey by visiting her website at EricaLane.com.