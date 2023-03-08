ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Kody Duginsky says her family has been shaken after someone attempted to kidnap her children and their friend from her backyard. But she also says that friend’s quick thinking saved the day.

“Our oldest kid’s friend was over and he’s louder than my kids so I just thought they were playing. But he was apparently screaming at a guy who was trying to get over the fence. Luckily we have locks on our gate or he would have gotten in. He was banging on the gate and telling them, ‘Come here or I’m going to come over the fence and get y’all,'” said Kody.

Kody has already reported the attempted kidnapping to Odessa police but she’s not stopping there. She’s now commending her child’s friend for his bravery and causing a scene when something wasn’t right, and she’s warning West Texas parents to always keep their eyes open when it comes to their kids’ safety.

“Keep your eyes on them. Make sure all of your stuff is locked. Make sure your kids know what to do in that type of situation, because mine might have went up to (the kidnapper) if their friend wasn’t there,” said Kody.

And Kody’s also got a warning for the person seen in a white Dodge Ram who tried to snatch her kids. She says her family won’t be caught off guard next time.

“We have a new dog that is very scary, and we got the security system. We got the cameras all around the house. We see everything and we both carry now,” said Kody.