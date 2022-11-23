ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly abused her five-year-old son. Yesika Del Carmen Ramos Munoz, 23, has been charged with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on November 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an elementary school after a staff member reported that a student arrived at school with suspicious injuries. Officers then spoke with the staff member who said the child arrived at school that day and complained to the school nurse about pain associated with bruises to his buttocks, elbow, and head.

During a forensic interview, the child said he’d been spanked by his mother, identified as Munoz, the day before. The boy said Munoz used a rectangular board and hit him on his bottom, his arm, and his ear.

Officers then spoke with the boy’s father who said he had been working on the night in question and that he’d received a text from Munoz that evening stating that their son had been bitten by a bug on the ear and that he’d had a reaction to the bite. She followed up with a text stating that he should not accuse her of hitting their son.

Investigators said the child was injured in areas that were not considered to be “reasonable locations for discipline” and that the injuries were consistent with physical abuse. Munoz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $15,000 bond.