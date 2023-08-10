ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two months ago, Kayla Kemp was a full-time employee, working mother, and candle maker on the side. She said juggling such a busy schedule left her little time to focus on her family and her creative passion, so she took a leap of faith and left the corporate world to be a stay-at-home mom and small business owner, so far, she said the decision has paid off.

“I started just wanting to make a little extra income for my family while being a stay-at-home mom, but now it’s helping support my family while I’m there for my family,” Kemp said.

Kemp creates deliciously scented, and incredibly designed candles and sells them from her Facebook page, Kayla’s Workshop, and at pop-up events in town.

“It’s a lot of work, but super rewarding when I go to a market and people tell me how cute they are,” she said.

Kemp’s candles are different from what you’ll find at the big box stores.

“I know there’s cheaper options…it’s hard to compete with places like Bath and Body Works, but I do offer a healthier wax. It’s a coconut, soy, and beeswax blend…it’s the best wax you can get…it’s cleaner burning,” Kemp said.

It’s not just the wax that makes these candles unique, but also the layered pour and molds used to create scrumptious looking designs.

“I wanted to bring something different to the Permian Basin, you can’t get anything else like it around here. It’s really satisfying to create something and see the final product.”

Kemp’s favorite scent? Cheesecake, which is also the most difficult to create. She said she also loves the seasonal scents and is partial to the pink lemonade candle at the moment.

In addition to candles, you’ll find birthday cake toppers, magnetic bookmarks, and more in her shop. You’ll find her Facebook page, with a list of upcoming markets, here. Soon, Kemp said she hopes to open a store front as well.

“I’d really like to open my own store and take production into that store, that way I can produce more candles at once.”

To anyone wanting to open their own small business, Kemp said it’s important to never give up.

“Go for it! You gotta keep trying. It’s not going to be successful at first, you’ll have some days or months when you don’t make (money), but you have to keep pushing.”