ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she used an extension cord to discipline her children. Deshay Sullivan has been charged with Injury to a Child and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on March 9, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an elementary school after school staff reported the child had multiple marks on his arms. The staff members said the bruises were in various stages of healing. When officers arrived at the school, they spoke with a 10-year-old boy who said his mom, identified as Sullivan-Armendariz, had used the cord as a form of punishment.

The boy said the incident had happened about two weeks prior and that his two older siblings had also been disciplined in the same way. The child said his mom hit him on his arms, legs, back, and body, the affidavit stated. The child said during a similar incident, his mom used the cord on his arm and caused the skin to break; those wounds later scabbed over and healed. The child said on another occasion, Sullivan used the extension cord and hit his brother in the head, causing a similar injury.

Police then spoke with the siblings, identified as a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. According to the affidavit, both siblings had scars on their arms that were “consistent with being struck with an extension cord”. The children said their mom also used a phone charging cord and a belt to spank them on other occasions.

Sullivan was arrested on March 25 and is being held on a $33,000 bond.