ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted two children and then lashed out at an officer who was called to investigate the disturbance. 33-year-old Christine Galvan has been charged with two counts of Injury to a Child and one count of Assault on a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on December 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on W Monahans Street to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said an intoxicated woman was hitting two children. At the scene, officers said they entered the apartment and found Galvan sitting on the couch; they said she began acting in an “aggressive” manner and pushed one of the investigating officers. She then allegedly grabbed the officer’s necklace and radio, causing bleeding injuries to her neck.

Once Galvan was detained, officers spoke with two children, ages 12 and 13, who said that Galvan came home drunk and upset over the death of a friend. The children said they tried to help Galvan up the stairs because she was impaired and could not navigate them alone. While on the stairs, the children said Galvan got upset and punched one of them in the head. The other child said he tried to intervene, which upset Galvan further and caused her to throw more punches. The boy, who reportedly sustained multiple injuries, said Galvan choked him and spit on him during an ensuing scuffle.

Galvan was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $30,000.