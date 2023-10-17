MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In 2022, there were 24, 589 DWI-Alcohol related crashes in Texas, resulting in 1,163 fatalities and 2,513 suspected serious injuries. TxDOT says these crashes caused an economic loss of about $14.5 billion last year alone.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Transportation, Odessa and Midland ranked number one and two, respectively, for the most fatality and serious injury crashes caused by alcohol-impaired driving in the state of Texas, per 10,000 people on a 3-year average.

TxDOT classifies an alcohol-impaired driving crash as a crash were at least one driver with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.00 g/dL, or had a contributing factor of “had been drinking” or “under the influence of alcohol.” This does not include drug involvement.

TxDOT says that within Ector County, DWI drivers with known BAC test results involved in reportable motor vehicle crashes between 2020 and 2022 had an average of 0.169 g/dL, with the 21–30-year-old age range being responsible for the most DWI driver-related incidents, at 264 drivers.

Meanwhile in Midland County, DWI drivers with BAC test results involved in crashes between 2020 and 2022 had an average of 0.191 g/dL, with still the 21-30-year-old age range being responsible for the most DWI driver-related incidents, at 284 drivers.

To combat these statistics, TxDOT announced a partnership with Standard Sales, MADD, and Uber to offer discounted rides for people who may need a ride beginning at 6pm on Tuesday, October 17th and continuing through midnight on Saturday, October 21st.

Coupon QR codes will be provided at the 2023 Oil Show, TxDOT exhibitor booth in Barn B, though quantities are limited.

DWI consequences in the state of Texas start with fines of up to $2,000, between 3 and 180 days in jail, and suspension of your driver’s license up to a year for your first offense. A second offense could result in up to $4,000 in fines, 1 month to a year in jail, and up to a 2-year license suspension. While a third offense could cost up to $10,000 in fines, 2-10 years in jail, and up to a 2-year license suspension.

You can learn more on the Texas Department of Transportation website.