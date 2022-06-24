ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. It will now be up to each state to decide whether to limit or ban the procedure.

On the heels of the historic and controversial decision, law makers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out. And that goes for local elected leaders as well.

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven announced he will soon issue a proclamation to declare June 24 as “Our Children’s Right to Life Day”, a day he will dedicate “in remembrance of the 64 million lives lost in abortion”.

In a statement, Joven said of the decision, “The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.”