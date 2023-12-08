ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the Christmas holiday here, McKinney Park has kicked off the Starbright Village.

Big 2 News got to speak with Mayor Javier Joven about what it was like at the event with the crowd that showed up.

“A lot of people are excited,” said Mayor Joven. “They’re commenting they love it. They love the diversity. They can see the changes. Our new tree was the biggest surprise today. It’s an LED display. It has 3 programs with so many capabilities, it’s not just a lit bulb.”

He also says that every year it gets better and better and the crowds get larger and larger.

If you want to talk with Santa, you will get your chance at Starbright Village’s feature: Santa Land. Families can come and see him and take photos between 6pm and 8pm.

Santa will be here Saturday night, December 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd.