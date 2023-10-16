ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Mayor Javier Joven issued an executive order over the weekend, denouncing Hamas and their acts of terror against Israel. This comes a week after the attacks began.

A city spokesperson also says the Odessa City Council stands firmly against any form of terrorism and antisemitism. Mayor Joven is encouraging the public to pray for peace, emphasizing the importance of consoling others and seeking understanding.

Astound Broadband announced on Monday that they will be waiving landline phone charges for any customers calling Israel. Astound says any customers of the company will be able to make international calls from the United States to Israel through November 15th without any international charges.