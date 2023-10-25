ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven, released a statement Wednesday evening, in response to the news of a mass shooting breaking out in Lewiston, Maine. You can read his full statement below.

I’m truly heartbroken by the tragedy in Maine. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

This devastating event underscores the urgent need for us to come together to find solutions and prevent such senseless violence.

Here in the Basin, we know all too well about this kind of pain. Aug 31st changed this community forever.

