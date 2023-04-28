ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of killing four people in 2021 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of intoxication manslaughter in court earlier this week.

According to court records, in May of 2021, Leo Flores, 24, found spare keys left in a Chevrolet Silverado belonging to a local business and stole the truck. Then, on June 22 of that year investigators said Flores was driving the stolen vehicle in the area of Grandview Avenue and Cumberland when he rear-ended a Hyundai Santa Fe, causing it to roll and hit a parked vehicle. The two people inside the Hyundai, Rubio Garcia, 37, and Cynthia Leyva, 41, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Flores then continued driving and hit a Toyota Highlander head-on; the driver and a passenger in that vehicle, Heriberto Hernandez, 55, and Laura Brown, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were seriously injured, according to reports.