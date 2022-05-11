ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning. Daniel Keen, 34, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, just after midnight on May 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of E 50th Street to investigate after an incomplete 911 call. At the scene, officers spoke with a victim who said she was assaulted by a man identified as Keen. The victim said she and Keen had been drinking together when they began to argue. She said she told Keen she wanted to leave, and that request made him angry. The victim stated Keen “threw her around” to prevent her from leaving.

What happened next was unclear to the victim, who stated she could only remember bits and pieces of the argument. However, the victim reportedly told a paramedic, who had been called to help, that Keen hit her. The officer said the victim had visible injuries to her face, including bruising, an eye that was swollen shut, and an abrasion on her cheekbone.

Officers then spoke with Keen, who insisted he never touched the victim, in fact, he claimed he was the victim. According to the affidavit, Keen made it a point to tell the officer he couldn’t have assaulted the victim because he didn’t have any marks on his hands to indicate he’d thrown a punch. However, police later found a pocketknife and a set of brass knuckles in Keen’s pocket. The officer stated the shape of the brass knuckles was consistent with the shape of the abrasion on the victim’s cheek.

Keen was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon, his bond has been set at $40,000. Jail records revealed Keen has been arrested multiple times since 2006 on charges such as drunk driving, drug possession, and assault.