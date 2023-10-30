ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking for an unknown male suspect who was involved in multiple thefts from Hobby Lobby earlier this year.

According to a release by OPD, between July 20th and August 28th, multiple thefts occurred at the Hobby Lobby located at 4642 E. University. Investigation revealed that the suspect stole about $439 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012638. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.