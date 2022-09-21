ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child by a jury Tuesday. Joel John Valdez, 27, was sentenced to life in prison on both counts Wednesday morning.

During the trial, the victim testified, who was 16 at the time, that they had sexual relations with Valdez on multiple occasions while he was on probation for sexual assault of a different child. The victim believed Valdez was 18 and did not know that he was actually a 24-year-old convicted sex offender. The teen did not find out about Valdez’s past until police knocked at her door after his wife told authorities about the relationship.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said because of the, Valdez also had his probation revoked- he received a 20-year sentence as part of the revocation process.

Judge Tyron Lewis ordered that Valdez’s life sentences run concurrently and ordered his probation revocation run consecutively, meaning he must serve the 20-year sentence he is already serving before the life sentence begins. It will be about 40 years before he is eligible for parole.