ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Today an Ector County jury found Gary Colman Landreth guilty on four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and one count of Human Trafficking. He has been sentenced to life in prison.

Landreth was arrested in January of 2019 after an anonymous tip led the Ector County Sheriff’s Office to his door. The tipster said a 5-year-old girl said she was sexually abused by the man. Landreth was a friend of the girl’s mom, and the child was often left in his care. A physical exam confirmed she’d been repeatedly abused.

Last week, the child’s mother, Shirley Harmon, 40, pleaded guilty to Abandonment/Endangerment and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars. Harmon is still facing trial on one count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Human Trafficking. Investigators said she allowed Landreth to have sex with her child in exchange for a place to live.