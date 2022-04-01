ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On March 31, an Ector County jury found 41-year-old Rondale Gerrod Farris guilty of Murder, Felony Murder, and Engaging in Organized Crime in the 2018 shooting death of Treginale White, 41. Prosecutors said Farris was a felon in illegal possession of a firearm when the shooting occurred and thought to be a gang member.

On Friday, the jury sentenced Farris to 65 years in prison on the Murder charge, 50 years in prison on the Felony Murder, and 20 years in prison on the Engaging in Organized Crime charge.

Police said Farris shot White outside a convenience store in 2700 block of 8th Street on July 13, 2018. Surveillance video from 7-11 showed White dropping to the ground seconds after Farris exited the store.

A warrant for Farris’ arrest was issued later that summer, but Farris was on the run; he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Compton, California in January of 2019 and has been waiting for trial since he was brought back to Texas.