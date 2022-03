ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Misael Marquez Hernandez guilty of murder. Hernandez was sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

According to a news release, on August 11, 2018, Hernandez shot and killed his cousin Jacob Escobedo after a verbal argument at a family gathering. Hernandez was formally indicted for First Degree Murder on November 7, 2018.