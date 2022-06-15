MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Rosalio Tavarez, 40, of Odessa, was sentenced to 60 years behind bars by a Midland jury after he was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His sentences will run consecutively, meaning Tavarez will have to complete the sentence or be granted parole on the first count before beginning to serve the sentence in the second count.

According to a news release, evidence presented in the case showed that Tavarez sexually abused his 9-year-old cousin on two separate occasions. Tavarez told her it was their secret, and she would get in trouble if she told. The victim kept the abuse secret for seven years. Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf said the victim saw the video testimony of another sexual abuse survivor and that was what gave her the courage to come forward and report what Tavarez had done to her.

A mug shot for Tavarez was not immediately available.