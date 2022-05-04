ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty Wednesday for a murder that happened in 2020. Desmond Tuggle, 23, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

On May 17, 2020, officers with the Odessa Police responded to the 1100 block of Jackson where they found 17-year-old Osvaldo Renteria injured from a gunshot wound. Renteria was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to an affidavit, Renteria approached suspects Tuggle and Destiny Barrera in their vehicle and later took off running when someone from inside the vehicle shot out the window. Renteria reportedly met with the suspects to purchase marijuana. Witness statements led police to Tuggle and Barrera who both admitted to the shooting.

In court this week, Tuggle claimed he never intended to kill the teen.