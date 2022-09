ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was found guilty this week by an Ector County jury on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, both state jail felonies. The jury then sentenced Christopher Allen Neighbors, 31, to five years in prison and a $6,000 fine.

According to District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, jurors assessed the punishment after learning that Neighbors was previously convicted of two other felonies.