Photo released by OPD during a search for Carrera. An updated mugshot was not immediately available.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2018 double-shooting that left 42-year-old John Paul Jimenez dead. Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison.

Carrera was charged with murder on August 15 of 2018 after investigators with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of Magnolia. At the scene, investigators found Jimenez and a second victim, identified as Jimmy White, with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and Jimenez later died.

Police said Carrera, then 20, fired a gun several times at Jimenez and White before driving away. An affidavit released after Carrera was captured hinted at a possible love triangle- stating that Carrera and Jimenez were dating the same woman. Investigators said Jimenez was helping White unload some furniture when Carrera walked up and began shooting.