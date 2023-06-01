MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to more than 19 years in federal prison for meth trafficking and firearms charges.

According to court documents, on November 30, 2022, Odessa Police Department detectives surveilled Brandon Mendoza, 35, as he conducted multiple narcotics transactions. Detectives performed a traffic stop on Mendoza and recovered both methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm from his truck. Detectives later searched Mendoza’s apartment where they recovered additional methamphetamine, multiple baggies, and scales. In total, detectives recovered four firearms.

Mendoza was on federal supervised release for a 2021 firearm charge when he was arrested. As a result, Mendoza was also sentenced consecutively to 24 months for violating his supervised release. In total, Mendoza will serve over 21 years in federal prison.

“This defendant demonstrated an inability to comply with the terms of his federal supervised release and continued selling methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “The substantial sentence ordered in this case is reflective of the dangers drug traffickers pose to innocent members of the community, especially when firearms are involved. I appreciate the efforts of our local law enforcement partners, helping us bring yet another trafficker to justice.”

A mugshot for Mendoza was not immediately available.