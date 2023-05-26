ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of killing a motorcyclist last year pled guilty in court Wednesday to one count of Accident Involving Death and one count of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. 22-year-old Steven Ray Ramos was then sentenced to 15-years in prison; additionally, he was sentenced to 10 years on the evading charge but will serve that sentence concurrently with the 15-year term.

According to court records, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 23 in the 1400 block of S Grant. A witness called 911 after seeing the driver of a red vehicle leave the scene. Investigators said when they arrived, they found a motorcyclist lying on the ground bleeding; he had been thrown about 15 feet amid the collision. The motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Mark Helbert, of San Antonio, was wearing a helmet but was not responsive. Helbert was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Another witness later said a vehicle matching the one involved in the crash, a red Toyota Camry, was seen parked at an apartment complex nearby. Investigators responded to the apartment building and found the Camry with damage to the right front portion, including a missing headlamp like the one that was left in pieces at the scene. Neighbors told investigators where the owner of the Camry, later identified as Ramos, lived and officers tried to knock on his door for questioning.

Investigators knocked for about 20 minutes before Ramos eventually exited. During questioning, Ramos admitted to crashing into the motorcycle. He claimed he did not see the bike and that after the crash, he got scared and left without checking on the victim.