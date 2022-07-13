LUBBOCK, Texas — An Odessa man accepted a plea deal on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his brother in Lubbock.

James Leroy Hernandez, 40, was sentenced to 12 years for the murder of Raymond Hernandez, 40.

James Hernandez will also receive credit for time already served.

The Lubbock Police Department said at the time officers were called to the 500 block of 50th Street around 8:15 p.m. on September 26, 2020.

Officers located Raymond Hernandez, 40, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

LPD said the two brothers had an argument which lead to the shooting.

Police said Raymond was walking down the street while James followed him in a vehicle. James then shot Raymond from the vehicle.

Investigators then obtained a murder warrant for James Leroy Hernandez. He later turned himself into officers at the Lubbock County Detention Center around 3:30 a.m. on September 27.

According to the murder warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, officers talked to another family member who quoted James as saying he fired.

The warrant said James drove up to the place where this other family member was staying and honked. He was crying and said, “I f***ed up. Ray, Ray, Ray. I shot him.”

The warrant also said, “A juvenile witness was interviewed by Detective Gerber. [The] juvenile witness said a guy in a red shirt was walking and a vehicle pulled up. Juvenile witness heard a gunshot.”

Another witness told police she heard five shots. The warrant did not explain the discrepancy between one gunshot or five.

