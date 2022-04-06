ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury Wednesday. Clinton Tyrone Saunders has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Saunders was arrested in February of 2021 after the Odessa Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the 9000 block of Ratliff Ridge Avenue. Officers later found the body of Mario Castillo, 38, in the 1000 block of east 90th Street.

An affidavit revealed Saunders and Castillo worked together at a truck stop. The co-workers went to a bar together where the two got into an argument. The affidavit stated the fight escalated in Castillo’s car after leaving the bar. Castillo was shot seven times, including twice in the heart outside his home.