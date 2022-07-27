ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been sentenced in connection with a 2018 shooting that left one man injured. Pedro Antonio Gomez, 30, was found guilty Tuesday on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was found not guilty on two other counts.

Jurors sentenced Gomez to 10 years in prison and placed him on 10 years of supervised release. He was also fined $7,500.

Prosecutors said on July 25, 2018, Gomez shot and injured Juan Carlos Paez following an altercation in the 2000 block of 5th Street. Witnesses said Gomez fired between 10 and 15 rounds and then left the scene. Two others were also injured by Gomez, but those victims refused to testify at trial.