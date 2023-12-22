ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man was sentenced by a federal court in Pecos to 37 months in prison for importing cocaine through the Presidio Port of Entry.

According to court documents, Aaron Balderrama, 23, advised U.S. Customs and Broder Protection officers that he possessed “a couple bags of cheese” in his vehicle as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on July 20th. The officers noticed the four wheels of cheese inside the vehicle before proceeding with a secondary inspection.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that the wheels of cheese contained seven bundles of a substance which tested positive for properties of cocaine.

“Drug traffickers regularly try to disguise their product and sneak illicit substances past our proven safeguards and trained agents,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “Thanks to the keen eye and awareness of our port of entry partners, we continue to prevent drugs like this from infiltrating our communities and prosecute those who challenge us.”

“HSI remains committed to combatting the drug threat, keeping our communities safe from dangerous drugs, and bringing to justice traffickers who attempt to bring them into the country,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola for the HSI El Paso Division. “Our robust, ongoing partnership with our law enforcement partners is crucial when investigating, prosecuting and punishing drug dealers.”

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amy Greenbaum and Kevin Cayton prosecuted the case.