ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Friday, an Odessa man was found guilty by an Ector County jury for the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jesse Felipe Espinoza, 49, was facing four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, he was convicted on all but one count.

The jury sentenced him to 12 years in prison on all three counts. The sentences on Counts 1 and 3 will run concurrently. The sentence in Count 4 will run consecutive to the sentences on Counts 1 and 3.

Espinoza was arrested in April of 2020 after police said he assaulted the young daughter of a woman he had been dating for several years. The girl told forensic interviewers about the abuse, and a physical exam showed the child sustained injuries as a result. Espinoza’s DNA was recovered from the child’s body as well as her clothes.