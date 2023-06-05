ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who said he hasn’t had a job since 2016 and has made his living selling drugs was arrested earlier this month after a Midessa Violent Crimes Task Force operation. Kody Hendrix, 42, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana and two counts of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, in April, investigators with the task force received information that Hendrix was allegedly selling marijuana and other narcotics in Midland and Odessa. Then, on June 1, detectives said they saw Hendrix make “short term contact” with multiple vehicles. During a traffic stop, a K-9 was deployed to conduct an “open air sniff” around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives reportedly found 316.7 grams of THC and 1.24 ounces of marijuana, along with small bags typically used in drug sales. That search led to a search of Hendrix’s home where detectives reportedly found another 14.174 pounds of marijuana, 906 grams of psilocybin, and 2491.5 grams of THC. That’s when Hendrix allegedly admitted that he makes a living “selling weed”.

Hendrix was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $150,000 bond.