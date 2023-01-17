ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was found guilty of robbery last year pleaded guilty January 11 to two more robberies from that same spree, a third robbery charge was dismissed. Fredrick Calicutt was then sentenced to two 12-year sentences that he will serve concurrently with a 15-year sentence he received late last year.

In October 2022, Calicutt was convicted by an Ector County jury of robbing a Smoker’s Oasis on January 6, 2020. During that trial, Calicutt opted to represent himself and, through his own testimony, paved the way for Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan to present evidence that he also robbed a DK store, a Kent Kwik, and a Subway in the same area within hours of the Smoker’s Oasis robbery.

Calicutt told jurors he had a now-deceased twin brother who was responsible for all the robberies, but no one was ever able to confirm he had a twin. Gallivan’s office said Calicutt has been convicted at least nine other times on charges of robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault. Calicutt will be unable to appeal his conviction or sentences from his plea last week.