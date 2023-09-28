PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, August 8th, Angel Vargas-Valdiva, 23, attempted to enter the United States through the Presidio Port of Entry. During a Customs and Border Protection inspection, officers found evidence of tampering on the rear quarter panels and abnormally heavy doors on Vargas-Valdiva’s vehicle. X-ray imaging revealed anomalies within the vehicle’s quarter panels, side doors, rear cargo door, trunk, and roof.

Further inspection showed 154 bundles, weighing about 72.2 kilograms, or 159 pounds. A crystal-like substance taken from the bundles tested positive for properties of methamphetamine.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vargas-Valdiva pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A sentencing date has not been set as of publishing this article.

Vargas-Valdiva faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. A federal court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Van Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.