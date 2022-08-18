ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child as well as three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. Bobby Wayne McDowell was arrested in 2020 after a child made an outcry of abuse.

McDowell was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation on each count as well as 120 days in jail as a condition of his probation. Additionally, he was ordered to stay away from the victim for the rest of his life as required by a lifetime protective order. He will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released from jail.