ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he killed his mother last year. Initially charged with Injury to an Elderly Person in October of 2021, Billy Joe Campbell, 59, has now been charged with Murder.

Investigators said Campbell was living with his mother and was her sole caretaker at the time of her death. After a lengthy investigation and based on the condition of the body at the time of her death, authorities decided to upgrade the original charge.

Campbell was arrested on warrant by Texas Department of Public Safety on August 10 in Midland where he remained as of Friday on a bond of $75,000. He will soon be transferred to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where the charge originated.