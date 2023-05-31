WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Tuesday in a crash in Ward County has been identified as 46-year-old Jesus Alva-Fuentes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 8:05 a.m. on May 30, troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 20, three miles east of Barstow. Investigators said Alva-Fuentes was driving a Dodge van eastbound on I-10 when he veered off the roadway and into the south barrow ditch. The van then struck a concrete overpass pillar, the report stated.