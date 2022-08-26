ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified as 30-year-old Jessie Owens. Owens died at the scene.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 10:53 p.m. on August 25, officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. Investigators said Owens was driving his 2015 Dodge Journey east on Eastridge Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, Owens’ vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.