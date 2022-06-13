MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one man is dead after disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of SH 176.

The crash report released from Texas DPS revealed that the accident took place on June 11th, around 2:11 pm at SH 329 and FM 829. According to troopers, 41-year-old Gabriel Lopez of Odessa was driving south on FM 829 and failed to stop at the stop sign intersection of SH 176.

Troopers say that Lopez was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima when he was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado while entering the intersection. Lopez was sent to Midland Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

The other driver was treated and released at Midland Memorial Hospital.