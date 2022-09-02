MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram truck and a 2020 Nissan Rogue, both with significant front-end damage. The driver of the Rogue was identified as Garrett Casey, of Odessa. Casey was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators said the vehicles were traveling on the north service road when they collided head-on. The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.