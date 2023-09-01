ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a crash Thursday morning has been identified as 28-year-old James Rodney Porter, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

Around 7:30 a.m. on August 31, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 158, about 12 miles north of Odessa and discovered that Porter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had been ejected from his vehicle during a roll-over. Porter was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Porter was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone without sufficient clearance. Porter then reportedly swerved into the vehicle he was trying to pass to avoid oncoming traffic and lost control and rolled multiple times.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.