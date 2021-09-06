Odessa man killed in crash remembered

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas- Hector Talamantes had a big family outside of the people actually related to him.

His ties to this community run deep and it shows in the support his family has received.

Around 7 p.m. on August 29th, Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a crash on State Loop 338. The two-vehicle crash killed 38-year-old Talamantes.

“My dad he was a happy person. He was a really great guy to talk to,” said Hector’s son Kevin Talamantes.

“He was always there even if he didn’t know you he was there he would say hi to you. He would joke around with you and everything.”

Multiple raffles have been held to help out Hector’s family.

Every year the Talamantes family made food to give to the homeless and the community to thank them. The people who were kind to his family became a part of it.

“Even for our friends he would see everybody, all my friends my sister’s friends he would see them as his own kids,” said Kevin.

That extended family gave Kevin the idea of helping the family by having a car wash in his father’s memory. At McKinney park on Saturday, Kevin estimates they cleaned more than 50 vehicles.

There was no better way to honor a man who kept his spotless.

“He would work on cars and everything. He would always be washing his at the house it was always clean. Even if we were to go in and leave a little wrapper on one of his seats or anywhere he would get mad he would make us clean it.

To help out the family you can donate to their Facebook fundraiser HERE.