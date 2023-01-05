CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 329, mile marker 260, about five miles east of Crane. Investigators said that Zamudio was driving a Ford F-150 westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a hospital in Odessa and is said to be stable.