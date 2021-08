MIDLAND, TX (NEXSTAR) — Midland Police say an Odessa man is dead after a car accident Sunday afternoon.

Around noon on Sunday, law enforcement responded to an accident between a Corvette and an F-150 near Andrews Highway and Midland Drive.



The driver of the Corvette, 68-year-old Clyde Hinton of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene,

The driver of the Ford and the young passenger were transported to Midland Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.



The investigation remains ongoing.