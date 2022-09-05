ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was caught with child pornography. 19-year-old Damian Long has been charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Long was arrested in Midland on August 31 by investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was later moved to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on September 2 where he was later released on a combined $60,000 bond.

We have requested an affidavit for more details about the investigation that led to Long’s arrest and will update as soon as more information is available.