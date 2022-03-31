ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is back behind bars after a motion to revoke his probation was filed in court. These motions are typically filed when a person has violated the terms of their probation.

Filomeno Burrola III, who was previously convicted of drunk driving following an arrest in 2015, was arrested again in February on another driving while intoxicated charge. He was brought back into custody on March 30.

According to an affidavit from February 16, 2022, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw a black truck, driven by Burrola, swerving between multiple lanes of traffic in the 2200 block of N County Road West. The officer said Burrola refused to pull over and later, in the 300 block of Conet, threw an empty beer can out of the driver’s side window.

Eventually, Burrola pulled over and was taken into custody for drunk driving and tampering with evidence. He was later released on an $11,000 bond.

Jail records indicate Burrola has been arrested multiple times since 2009 on alcohol related offenses. He was arrested in 2015 and charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury. Records indicate Burrola did serve some jail time related to this charge, but was later released. Burrola is now being held without bond.