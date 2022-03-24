ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot his stepdad in the neck and then tried to hide the evidence. Robbie Washburn has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Around 7:50 p.m. on March 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of Hinkle Street to investigate after someone called to report someone with a gun. When police arrived at the scene, the found Washburn, who told them his stepdad had pointed a gun at him. According to an arrest affidavit, Washburn said when his stepdad pointed the gun in his direction, he pushed him to the ground; he said when his stepdad fell, he fired two shots into the ceiling, then picked up the shell casings and left the home.

The officers stated in the affidavit they saw two bullet holes in the ceiling, another bullet hole in the door frame of a closet in the living room as well as one in the closet door. They also found two bullet holes in the wall inside the closet and a bullet hole in the door of a hallway closet.

Officers then contacted the stepdad, who was being treated at Medical Center Hospital, and he had a different take on what had happened in the home.

The stepdad told officers he and Washburn had been arguing when Washburn began punching him in the face. He said he did fall to the ground during the attack and that when he fell, Washburn jumped on top of him and pulled out a gun. He said Washburn fired at least five rounds into the air, then place the gun to his head and fired a shot through his neck. The victim said Washburn then picked up the shell casings and threw them away in the kitchen trash.

Officers said the victim had a bullet wound in his neck, as well as redness and swelling around his face.

Officers then contacted Washburn’s sister. She stated she’d received a phone call from Washburn earlier in the evening and that he told her he’d shot his stepdad in the head.

According to the affidavit, officers returned to the home to try and find the shell casings but were unable to locate them. They believed Washburn had hidden them to conceal the evidence.

Washburn was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held on a combined bond of $120,000. According to jail records, Washburn has been arrested multiple times since 2010 for crimes such as drunk driving and evading arrest.