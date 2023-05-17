ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 22-year-old Keegan Hartsell has been indicted by a Grand Jury in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this year. Hartsell is facing one count of Criminal Negligent Homicide, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 4, officers responded to the scene of a crash near the intersection of W County Road and Kermit Highway. Investigators said Hartsell was driving a Ford F-250 flatbed truck at a high rate of speed when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck four vehicles, including a Chevrolet Silverado in which 38-year-old Nicholas Lintner was a passenger. Lintner was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Hartsell was taken into custody Monday and was later released on a $30,000 bond.