PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday, charging an Odessa man with the alleged importation and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office, an affidavit attached to a complaint showed Angel Vargas-Valdivia, 23, attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the Presidio Port of Entry on Tuesday, August 8th. During the Customs and Border Protection inspection, officers found evidence of tampering on the rear quarter panels of Vargas-Valdivia’s vehicle, along with abnormally heavy vehicle doors.

The release states x-ray imaging revealed anomalies within the vehicle’s quarter panels, side panels, rear cargo door, trunk, and roof. Further inspection revealed 154 bundles weighing approximately 72.2 kilograms. A crystal-like substance extracted from the bundles tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

Vargas-Valdivia made his initial court appearance on Thursday, August 10th, before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Fannin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District Court of Texas. If Vargas-Valdivia is convicted, he will face a penalty of 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney James Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola for the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division made the announcement.

HSI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.

An indictment/complaint is only an allegation, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.