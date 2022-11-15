ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week following a lengthy Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into allegations that he was in possession of hundreds of images and videos containing inappropriate pictures of children. Joe Angel Lara, 25, has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

According to an arrest warrant, in January, DPS special agents received a cyber tip that a certain email address was connected to child pornography searches on the Dark Web. Following up on that tip, agents discovered that a suspect, identified as Lara, was the owner of that email address and that the address had been used to search for and download more than 1,000 images.

Investigators described the images as pictures and videos of children under the age of 19 engaging in sexual conduct, including a child engaging in sexual conduct as a victim.

On November 10, investigators met with Lara who reportedly admitted to viewing the images and said he had been viewing such images since he was 15, even though he “knew it was wrong”. Investigators then searched Lara’s cell phone where they found multiple images and videos.

Lara was arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $20,000.